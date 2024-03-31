Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, son intensify door-to-door campaign

Tirupati : City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy intensified his campaign in support of party Tirupati Assembly candidate and Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy.

Karunakar Reddy along with a huge number of party workers and leaders holding party flags took up door-to-door campaign in 34th and 44th divisions on Saturday.



Reddy said if YSRCP is voted to power again, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will double the welfare schemes for the happy and peaceful life of poor people.



Cautioning against believing the ‘sweet words of TDP-JSP-BJP leaders’, he said any vote to the alliance candidate will ultimatly result in winding up of all welfare schemes.

Karunakar Reddy was welcomed by women with traditional harathi while the youth loudly cheered him, raising slogans in support of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and party candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy.

The city MLA explained to the people the largescale development that, he said, had taken place during the five years rule of YSRCP.



Meanwhile, the party candidate led a whirl wind campaign covering in MR Palli in 20th division, Rajiv Gandhi Colony in 49th division, Thimminaidu Palem localities in Division 1. Abhinay repeatedly urged the people to vote for him if they believe that he did many development works in the city.



The city witnessed many developmental works, including master plan roads, widening of roads, slipway roads, many free lefts, ending traffic problems in the city, he said.

