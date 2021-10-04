Tirupati: BJP distributes Khadi clothes to poor, Brahmins

Tirupati: Seva Smarpan Abhiyan, a 20-day long social service programme, was taken up by BJP leaders on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.

City BJP leaders organised distribution of Khadi clothes to poor and Brahmins on the 17th day of the programme on Sunday.

Seva Smarpan Abhiyan convener Munisubramanyam after distributing Khadi clothes to poor Brahmins, said it is the country people's luck to have Modi as PM who always works for nation's integrity, development, security apart from striving for the welfare of poor in the country.

BJP state co-convener Kola Anand, district general secretary Vara Prasad, Narendra Reddy, Vedavathi, Anusha Ramakrishna and others were present.

Meanwhile, BJP district cultural affairs convener Gundala Gopinath along with Munikrishna Yadav, Subramanyam Yadav and others distributed Khadi clothes to poor at Govindaraja Swamy temple Puskarini as part of Seva Smarpan Abhiyan.