Tirupati: BJP leader Bhanu demands apology from Perni Nani

G Bhanu Prakash Reddy

Highlights

Takes serious exception to YSRCP leader’s abusing comments against BJP state chief Purandeshwari

Tirupati : BJP state spokesperson G Bhanu Prakasha Reddy slammed YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) for his objectionable remarks against BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari.

In a statement on Friday, Bhanu Prakash Reddy said calling Purandeswari as 'Sikhandi' is not tolerable and Nani should tender a public apology.

He said the YSRCP leaders unable to digest the three parties, TDP, JSP and BJP, coming together against the most corrupt and inefficient YSRCP rule, have been indulging in verbal attacks against opposition leaders, particularly BJP state president Purandeswari and dragging family relations also into politics.

The BJP leader said they will not remain silent if YSRCP leaders continue their abusive politics and will retaliate. It may be noted that Nani reportedly said Purandeswari is acting like ‘Sikhandi’ in the state politics.

