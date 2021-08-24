Tirupati : Botcha Sathyanarayana to solve street vendors problems

Tirupati : Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Sathyanarayana on Monday assured AP Street Vendors Federation (APSVF affiliated to AITUC) leaders to solve their long-pending problems within two days after appointing a committee.

After meeting the Minister at his office in Vijayawada along with other leaders, APSVF district secretary CH Sivakumar expressed happiness over the response of the Minister at their problems.

He also said the Minister assured them to solve not only Tirupati street vendors' problems but also the problems of vendors in the entire state.

In their memorandum, Sivakumar said they demanded the Minister to implement Street Vendors Act 2014 and also implementation of GO No 151 and 137 which allows them to form town vending committees besides getting ID cards along with vending certificates.

He also demanded the Minister to provide a business loan Rs 30, 000 yearly once to Tirupati street vendors and allot shops at newly constructed shopping complexes apart from starting night food courts and bazaars from 4 pm to 2 am on the lines of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam which help the street vendors to do their business even in night hours.