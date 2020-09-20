Tirupati: Brahmotsavams begin with Dhwajarohanam

Tirupati: Marking the commencement of nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, Dhwajarohanam ritual was performed inside the temple at the hill shrine on Saturday evening. '

The ritual was conducted in the Meena Lagnam by priests at Ranganayaka Mandapam. Temple priests hoisted the Garudalwar patam on the top of Dhwajasthambam between 6.03 pm-6.30 pm as a token invitation to all the Deva Ganam (gods).

Later, Kankanabutter Govindacharyulu performed rituals related to the event in the presence of processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. On the occasion, priests distributed Prasadams to all the dignitaries and officials.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and board members D P Ananth, Kumar Guru were present at the Dhwajarohanam.