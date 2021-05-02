Tirupati By election results: Postal ballots counting is on, YSRCP candidate is in lead

The counting of votes for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election has begun. As the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency is spread over Chittoor and Nellore districts, counting centers have been set up at two places. The counting of votes in Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurupeta and Venkatagiri constituencies of Nellore district is being done at the DK Government Women's College in Nellore while arrangements have been made at Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati for counting of votes of Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu constituencies of Chittoor district.

It is noted that the candidates, agents and media persons participating in the counting must show a covid-19 negative report taken 48 hours in advance, or only those who have been shown to have taken two doses of the vaccine will be allowed into the center. One of the two agents was told to wear the PPE kit as a matter of duty. Mobile phones are not allowed in the counting centers.

The lowest number of rounds of counting will be 14 in Tirupati Assembly constituency and 25 rounds in Sullurupeta constituency. Election results can be found on the Central Election Commission website or through the Voter Helpline app.

Meanwhile, the postal‌ ballot votes are being counted wherein YSRCP is leading in the postal ballot. The counting of votes will be completed in 13 rounds for Tirupati, 17 in Srikalahasti, 24 in Satyavedu, 22 in Sarvepalli, 23 in Gudur, 23 in Venkatagiri and 25 in Sullurupeta respectively

