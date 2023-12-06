Tirupati: Call for self-motivation to keep India clean

Tirupati: The two-day national seminar on ‘Women in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’ organised by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in association with the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) Tirupati Chapter concluded on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest and vice-chancellor Prof D Bharathi highlighted various women personalities who contributed at different levels in science and technology and motivated participants to fix a goal to achieve their objectives.

Former vice-chancellor of SV University Prof R Ramamurthy underlined the importance of Swaach Bharath, how each and every one should be self-motivated to maintain India clean.

Registrar Prof N Rajani discussed about the role of women in the development of science and technology and hurdles facing the women to enter into the Professional life. Also enlightened gathering with need to establish policies to encourage the women to opt science and technology fields.

Around 210 students from various colleges have participated and 95 have presented papers in eight technical sessions. Prof A Sreedevi, organising secretary presented the seminar report.

Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, Dr Chendrayudu, Dr K Purnachandra Rao, Prof P Josthna., Prof R Jaya Madhuri, Prof B Kishori, Dr G Sirisha and others participated.