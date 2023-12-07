Tirupati: Case against YSRCP leaders dismissed

Live
- 1. Rajampet MP, Chandragiri, Srikalahasti MLAs are among the accused in 2015 case
- 2. They were charged with attacking Tirupati airport officials
- 3. Special court for People’s Representatives in Amaravati strikes down the case for ‘insufficient evidence’
Tirupati : In a significant development for the YSRCP leaders, special court for trial of criminal cases related to elected MPs and MLAs dismissed a long-pending case against key ruling party figures. Originating from a 2015 incident during the TDP government, the case involved Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy, Government Whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, another leader Virupakshi Jaya Chandra Reddy and 16 others. They were charged with an alleged attack on Tirupati airport officials. The case was then registered at Yerpedu police station in Tirupati district.
After eight years of legal proceedings, the accused public representatives got respite as the court, in its Wednesday’s hearing, ruled that the allegations lacked substantiation, leading to the case’s dismissal. Advocates Madhukar Babu, Suresh and Kotireddy presented arguments on behalf of the accused, underscoring the insufficiency of evidence supporting the charges.