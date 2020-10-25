Tirupati: Chaos, uncertainty mar process

Tirupati: The students seeking admission in Junior Intermediate and their parents are in a state of confusion over the cumbersome online process being implemented by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) from this year.

The process set by the board is alleged to have riven with several problems. The government's decision to deny permission for hundreds of private and corporate junior colleges in the state and the reduction of the number of seats from 88 to 40 in each section only in private and corporate colleges has led to a huge shortage of seats. Normally, parents prefer reputed colleges which were showing good results year after year. But, now they could not find any such colleges in the online list which is causing panic among them. Moreover, almost all the candidates were declared passed SSC examinations this year due to Covid.

In Chittoor district alone, about 54,000 students are looking for Intermediate admissions.

In this backdraop, it would be difficult for them to get admitted in private colleges. Also, each college will be allowed only 360 students and if the number crosses this limit, they need to apply for opening a new college.

A correspondent of a private unaided college, on condition of anonymity, told The Hans India that the board has included all government colleges in the online list though they do not fulfil several requirements.

Several colleges were not even having proper classrooms and bathrooms. Still, they are in the list whereas hundreds of private colleges being run for over 20 years with good reputation could not find a place. For instance, in Chittoor district, only 32 private colleges were in the list out of over 150 colleges on the first day while on the second day, some more colleges were added. Some private managements are alleging that many colleges in the list could not fulfil any of the norms but managed to find a place in the list.

Another correspondent said that they need some more time to fulfil certain requirements like fire safety certificate. By then the admission process will be over and there will be no use in submitting them.

The board officials were acting according to to their whims and fancies. "We are being harassed for each and everything. If the government wants to close all private institutions, we are ready to do so. Even we are discussing writing to the government to allow us to close down as we can't put up with harassment anymore," he said. With new colleges getting added each day in the online list, choosing a proper college has become an uphill task for parents. Nobody is in a position to tell now the fate of several students and private colleges by the time the admission process closes on October 29.