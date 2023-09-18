Tirupati: Chillies Anji unanimously elected as THRA president

Tirupati: Chillies Group of Hotels proprietor Chillies Anji has been unanimously elected as president of Tirupati Hotels and Restaurants Association(THRA).

The association meeting which was held here on Sunday, elected Anji as president, Nitin Chakravarthy as secretary and Sri Hari as treasurer.

Speaking on the occasion, Anji thanked the association members for his election. The newly elected office-bearers thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring the hotels and restaurants will be considered as small industries for promoting them to generate more employment in the hospitality sector. Other office-bearers Chinnappa Reddy, Balakrishna Reddy, Venkataiah and Kumar Swamy Reddy were present.