Tirupati: Churches decked up to celebrate X'mas

Tirupati: The churches and cathedrals are tastefully decorated to celebrate the Christmas on Saturday. The beautiful illumination of the churches has brought the festivities early in the city. Christians have been decorating their houses also with special lights, stars and of course Christmas trees. The gift shops in the city have been selling Christmas trees in different sizes and models to suit everyone's purse.

Jaganmatha Church at Khadi colony, West Church, St Luthern church at Old Maternity Hospital road and several other churches were illuminated on Thursday itself. They are getting ready for Christmas mass to be held on Friday on the eve of the festival. The churches are planning to hold the prayers early this time too in view of the Covid protocols.