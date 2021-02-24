Tirupati: City Diagnostic Centre to come up at Ruia hospital

Tirupati: One of the three City Diagnostic Centres proposed to be set up in the state will soon become a reality at the Ruia hospital here. The other two will come up at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Each centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore by the state government while the cost will be borne by the National Health Mission.



AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has been executing the works at Ruia hospital. Another Rs 10 crores was also sanctioned for setting up of central drug store for Rayalaseema which also will come up at the same building.

It was planned to set up City Diagnostic Centres in all districts in a bid to boost the healthcare system. Initially, three such centres are being established on a pilot project. APMSIDC executive engineer P Dhananjaya Reddy told The Hans India that the works are being taken up at the old Nandakam building in the Ruia hospital campus. It will have the state-of-the-art amenities with all advanced testing facilities. The works will begin soon to make it functional at the earliest.

It will be equipped with modern CT scan, MRI, X-Ray, scanning machinery to conduct all types of tests. Advanced tests and imaging services in Radiology, Microbiology and other departments will be offered with modern technology. This will eventually help in avoiding the delay in the treatment procedure and help the doctors to diagnose the disease accurately.

It is expected that once completed, this diagnostic centre can help control the fleecing of patients by hundreds of private diagnostic centres. The testing services will be provided to patients of both Ruia hospital and private hospitals. However, the services will be offered free of cost to Ruia hospital patients while reasonable tariff will be implemented for those referred by private hospitals.