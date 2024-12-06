Tirupati: City MLA inaugurates sports complex in Tirupati

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar inaugurated multi-level sports complex in Indira Maidanam here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srinivasulu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned smart city project for Tirupati, the world famous pilgrim centre, to improve infrastructure facilities in a big way. The multi-level sports complex will be a boon to sports people and give impetus to sports activities in Tirupati, he noted.

District Collector S Venkateswar said the complex was constructed with a cost of Rs 8.8 crore and it has two badminton courts in ground floor, volleyball and basketball courts in first floor, two table tennis courts, 2 carrom, hockey and pool table tennis court each in second floor and also gym. He urged people to utilise the facilities.

SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu said the government is determined to develop sports and games facilities in a big way to make the State as Kreedaandra Pradesh.

The Commissioner said the new sports facility is in the heart of the city and easily accessible to all. Sports persons should make use of the facility and shine in the respective area of sports to bring glory to Tirupati. The corporation, on its part, is ready to extend the required support to encourage sports and games which is essential to keep people fit, the Commissioner stated.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Smart City Manager Chandramouli, former MLA Sugunamma, TTD Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah and others were present.