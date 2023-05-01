Tirupati: Civic body lays GT road in just 3 months

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has successfully completed the widening ofGangamma Temple (GT) road, the most congested thoroughfare in the city, in just three months.

Nearly a kilometre-long narrow road, meandering through Gangamma temple and Group Theatres, always busy with heavy traffic as it is the only alternate road for the residents in the well-developed northern side of the city to reach bus stand, railway station and also to go to the localities in the south side that turned into a major residential area. Besides, it also serves as an alternate shorter

route for the people to go to railway station and RTC bus stand.

When the work was commenced three months ago, many were sceptical whether the Municipal Corporation could complete the road widening, in the backdrop of the stiff opposition from the residents coupled with the difficult task of demolition of the buildings on both sides of the road in the crowded area where public movement is heavy. The demolition became risky, forcing the authorities to take up the demolition and removing debris mostly in the night.

The credit mainly goes to Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who took the road widening as a challenge and saw it completed in just three months.

From day one, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy personally supervised the work, inspecting demolition of the structures and meeting the residents to convince them to lend their support for the widening, which ensured smooth continuation of the works.

It may be noted here that the corporation decided to widen the road to decongest Tilak road choking with heavy traffic in the main towndue to manifold increase of the population and rapid development of the pilgrim city with the steady increase of pilgrims arriving from various places.

The widening of Gangamma temple road originating from YSR statue circle near TUDA office and ending at Mahatma Gandhi statue circle near RTC bus stand was taken up at cost of Rs 2.75 crore, including widening of road to 60 ft from Mahatma Gandhi Statue circle to former municipal chairman Guruva Reddy house and from there to TUDA office point 40 ft road.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy said that the widening i.e., demolition of structures was over and laying of the BT road began at TUDA office. He thanked the residents for their support for the widening and also lauded the Corporation officials for completing the work in three months before the annual Jatara of Gangamma temple.