Tirupati: Civic body to construct drainage canals to curb flooding

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with MP Maddela Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner P S Girisha on Friday inaugurated a slew of development works in the city including inauguration of road, laid foundation stone for constructing a drainage canal and for constructing a major canal for managing floodwaters.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Karunakar Reddy said that the coordination between the officials and corporators would help in developing the temple city on all fronts. He also said the roads and canals would be constructed at required places to prevent floods during heavy rains and added the decision was taken considering the past experience in last November.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said the CC road was constructed with an outlay of Rs 4.12 crore in Upadhyaya Nagar of 50th division and the foundation stone was laid for construction of drains in Bank Employees Colony (50th division) with an estimated budget of Rs 58 lakh and added that a big canal for withstanding floodwaters would be constructed at Kesavayana Gunta of 14th division with an estimate of Rs 90 lakh from 15th Finance Commission funds.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, 50th division Corporator B Anil Kumar, A Radhakrishna Reddy, SK Babu, Munirami Reddy, Laddu Bhaskar Reddy, Municipal Superintendent of Engineer Mohan, Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatarami Reddy, Deputy Engineers Vijayakumar Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.