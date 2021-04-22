Tirupati civic body to hold its first meet today

Tirupati: The first meeting of the newly elected body of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) was scheduled here on Thursday. The city civic body was upgraded into Corporation in January 2007 after the expiry of the term of elected body but for one reason or other election to the corporation was not held till 2021 which saw the elections to the corporation was held after a gap of 19 years. The TDP won the election to the municipality and its term expired in

January 2002. In the election held to the corporation having 50 divisions, the ruling YSRCP won 48 seats leaving only one seat to the opposition while election was pending in the remaining one division. YSRCP Corporator Dr R Sirisha was elected as Mayor and another

corporator of the ruling party Mudra Narayana as Deputy Mayor. It is needless to say that the Municipal Corporation meeting evoked much interest among the people as it was being held after a long gap and people also pinning hopes on the elected body improve the basic

facilities particularly drinking water supply and sanitation which is lacking in the pilgrim city.More importantly, the denizens seek the new body to take steps for the completion of Garuda Varadhi, the elevated express way taken up with an outlay of Rs 640 crore to ease traffic congestion in the pilgrim city. The work on the much needed project is being delayed with the TTD which has to bear two-third of the total cost as per the agreement between the Corporation and TTD management, but TTD had allotted only Rs 50 crore so far.

The TTD citing the pandemic hitting its revenue allocated Rs 50 crore to the project last year and this year also the same amount.