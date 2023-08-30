Tirupati: Contributions of Gidugu Ramamurthy recalled

Tirupati: Telugu Language Day has been celebrated here on Tuesday commemorating the birth anniversary of noted Telugu linguist and social visionary Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. At a programme held in Dr BR Ambedkar social welfare residential school for girls, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna along with MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Gidugu Ramamurthy.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Telugu language is like mother for everyone. Gidugu felt that Telugu should be the communicative language (Vyavaharika Bhasha) and should not be confined as a scholastic language. Telugu language has thousands of years’ history behind it and everyone should have affection towards it to preserve the language for posterity.

SV University Oriental Research Institute director Dr PC Venkateswarlu along with staff and researchers paid tributes to the portrait of Gidugu Ramamurthy. They recalled the contributions of Gidugu for propagating the sweetness of the mother tongue. Dr Rajasekhar, Dr Venkatesh, Dr Vijay Kumar Reddy and others were present.

Sri Padmavathi women’s degree and PG college organised a programme on the occasion which was presided over by Principal Dr K Mahadevamma and called for the development of the language. Sathavadhani Bharat Sarma said that the Telugu poems explain the truths of life. Rayalaseema Rangasthali celebrated the 160th birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy and remembered his contributions to the Telugu language. Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, secretary KN Raja, Akkipalli Munikrishnaiah Yadav, T Subramanyam Reddy and others were present. They felicitated artists K Munirathnam and P Jeji Reddy on this occasion.