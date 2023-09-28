Tirupati: Cook healthy traditional dishes to avoid diseases

Tirupati: Chief dietician at Yashoda Hospitals Sujata Stephen said that people suffer from diseases like diabetes, obesity, cholesterol and others due to lack of physical activity, consuming junk food and being influenced by other people’s words without consulting a dietician.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Nutrition month organised by the department of Home Science and NSS Unit 10 of SPMVV on Wednesday, she suggested to cook healthy traditional dishes at home and avoid outside food to prevent such diseases. Consuming fruits, vegetables and greens as part of daily diet and exercising regularly for 45 minutes is also recommended.

Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharti said that national nutrition month was celebrated every year to create awareness among people about the importance of nutrition and healthy eating habits. Registrar Prof N Rajini stated that every year a theme is selected for the month-long celebrations and this year the theme is ‘Healthy Diet -Affordable for all.’

Everyone should live a healthy lifestyle by eating a healthy diet that prevents them from getting any diseases.

Both the Vice Chancellor and Registrar have distributed prizes to the winners of the cooking and quiz competitions conducted on the occasion. They also felicitated Food Technology student K Jayashree with the best outgoing student award. A food and health mela were also organised in which students and traders from Indian Culinary Institute, Deccan Institute, SV Medical College, SV Veterinary University and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam exhibited and sold their products. Head of the Home Science department Dr Bindu, Prof Aruna, Dr G Sireesha, Dr Anita and other faculty members and students participated.