Tirupati: Coronavirus cases cross 50K mark in 170 days

Tirupati: Amid no signs of getting the Covid curve flat in the district, the positive cases have been going unabated and crossed 50,000 mark in 170 days since the first positive case was reported on March 24. The daily cases were in single digits only upto mid June barring a few exceptions when lockdown was in force. Thereafter, they have started rising gradually and since July there was a surge in the cases with hundreds of cases have been reported everyday.



The spread of virus has never looked back in August when an average of almost 900 cases per day, were reported with a high of 1,326 on August 28. On many days, more than 1,000 cases were reported and almost the similar trend has been continuing in September too. The official statistics reveal that the district reported only one case in March, 79 in April, 206 in May and 1,326 in June.



Having no comparison with the previous months, positive cases surged in July registering 10,177 in the month and in August 27,994 cases were filed. During the first 10 days of September almost 10,000 cases were reported. In the same breath, the death toll has also witnessed a steep increase with two deaths in May, eight in June and 106 in July. The toll in August was 322 while in the first 10 days of September, there are 75 deaths taking the total to 513.

