Tirupati: Council meet unanimously elects 5 cooption members

Tirupati: The Municipal Council meeting held here on Friday unanimously elected 5 Cooption members including three from minority community. They are Sheik Imam Saheb, Sheik Khader Basha, R Rajeswari alias Rajakumari, Rudraraju Sridevi and Mitla Venkat Reddy.

The council meeting which was attended by the 50 Corporators, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as an ex-officio member, Commissioner P S Girisha had approved 17 resolutions including development works to the tune of Rs 29.19 crore in various wards in the city, appointment of additional health workers to cope with increased workload including at the Indira Priya Darsini main market and to make the famous pilgrim city as ganja-free.

The meet chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha expressed concern over the increasing illicit sale of ganja affecting the future of youth in the city, resolved to urge the police to take stern measures to make the pilgrim city weed-free and also lead a delegation to Tirupati Urban SP to press for immediate tough measures to tackle the menace. She also stressed on the municipal corporation, police and Drug Controller working together to put an end to the sale of various intoxicants in the pilgrim city.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took the lead on the serious issue by moving the resolution on rampant distribution and sale of ganja in the city while ruling party Corporators one after another hailed the MLA for bringing the illicit sale of intoxicants to limelight. Abhinay Reddy, seeking the Corporators to work with renewed vigour to see Tirupati ganja-free, said 25 centres were identified in the city where the sale or distribution of ganja was going on and sought a special task force being set up to prevent the distribution and sale of intoxicants in the city.

The meet also decided to make the mass tree plantation programme aimed to plant one lakh saplings to improve green cover in the city. YSRCP Youth wing state leader Sheik Imam Saheb, one of the five Cooption members elected today profusely thanked city MLA and Abhinay Reddy for electing two from the Muslim community as the representative of 40,000 Muslims in the city.

Tirupati Pastors Fellowship president Arul Arasu welcomed the appointment of Rajakumar from the Christain community as Cooption member and thanked city MLA Bhumana and also Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.