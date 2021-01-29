Tirupati: Covid care centre shut down at Padmavathi Nilayam as cases drop

Tirupati: After serving nearly 14,500 patients since the end of March 2020, Sri Padmavathi Nilayam Covid care centre finally closed its services on Friday.

It has become the most sought after facility during the pandemic as many coronavirus infected patients choose to be isolated there because of comfortable accommodation, hygienic food and quality of services.

The facility owned by TTD was leased out to AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC). In about two weeks of its inauguration on March 5, 2020, the government converted it as Covid quarantine centre and made it as a Covid care centre subsequently.

Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy took special care to provide the required amenities for patients there and was well managed by the Special Officer S Lakshmi throughout the past 10 months. When the Covid cases were in peak stage during July-August, it became very difficult to get admission there as it has become the first choice of everyone.

There was 100 per cent occupation of its 934 beds for many days. About 36,752 lab investigations were also done there for the patients. Several senior officials and leaders have visited Padmavati Nilayam and appreciated the services.

As the number of positive cases have come down to around 10 only for the last two months, the officials have decided to wind up the services there.

Already, other Covid care centres like TTDs Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Govinda Raja Swamy Choultries and a few private hotels have closed its operations. Now, with the closure of Padmavathi Nilayam, only Ruia Hospital and SVIMS will continue to provide Covid treatment.

At a meeting held at TUDA office on Friday, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy complimented the services of doctors, technicians and other staff members, who have provided relentless services during the pandemic at Padmavathi Nilayam. He felicitated many doctors on the occasion.

SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said that around 50-60 positive patients have undergone dialysis service at SVIMS for which she has complimented the technical staff.

DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah said that with the good efforts of doctors and other staff at hospitals and care centres, the district could achieve about 94 per cent recovery rate. He added that the vaccination programme for the healthcare workers will continue till February 5, after which frontline workers will get vaccinated.

TUDA Vice Chairman S Harikrishna, secretary S Lakshmi, SV Medical College Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar, Ruia Superintendent Dr T Bharathi, DCHS Dr P Saralamma, Dr USha Kalawat, Dr Alok Sachan and others took part in the programme.