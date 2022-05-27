Tirupati: CPM opposes govt's MoU with Byju's

Tirupati: Opposing the State government's MoU with Byju's ed-tech company, senior CPM leader Penumalli Madhu said it is inimical to the State education system and urged Chef Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to revoke the agreement.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos inked the MoU with Byju's which will enable the company to extend its services to State education sector.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Madhu without mincing words said inviting Byju's will prove a doom for the State education sector and also harmful to the students and teachers as well.

He further said that with the entry of the Byju's, the students will be deprived of extracurricular activities like sports and teachers would be left with no jobs, add more to the unemployment problem in the State.

On the delay in recruiting teachers required for schools, he suspected that the delay was a plan of the Chief Minister with an ulterior motive of paving the way for Byju's entry into the State.

The CPM leader said another MoU for Tourism development signed in Davos meet will also result in reduction of employees and feared that it would also hit many small and marginal businessmen due to online business.

Slamming the Centre for its anti-people policies, he said the people were facing the pinch of petrol and diesel prices increase. The Centre has increased the petrol price 237 per cent from Rs 69 to Rs 121 in two years while the excise duty imposed by the State government added more to the burden of the people.

Madhu accused the government of being soft in dealing with the rioters responsible for the large-scale violence and destruction in Amalapuram opposing the renaming of Konaseema district as Dr Ambedkar Konaseema. CPM Tirupati district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju and CITU district secretary Kandarapu Murali were present.