Tirupati: CPM terms politics in state a 'circus'

Tirupati: A political circus of political parties is going on in Andhra Pradesh with ruling YSRCP, opposition TDP and Jana Sena Party vying with one another to woo BJP ruling at the Centre while playing all gimmicks to hoodwink the people, said CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao. Speaking to the media persons here on Thursday, Rao said these parties which are trying to do their best to remain in the good books of the Centre, totally ignored the Special Category Status (SCS) and state development.

On the one side, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was gloating and bragging he will be the CM for 30 years if he wins the election this time while former chief minister N Chandrababu was trying to strike the sympathy chord saying that this would be his last election if he fail to win the election. Not lagging behind, Pawan Kalyan portend that good days are ahead after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said was after 8 years.

Taking a dig Pawan, the CPM leader wanted him to spell out to whom the good days were coming, to him or to the state. On the government going ahead with fixing meters to agriculture power connections, he said the state bowed to the Centre's pressure introducing meters in the name of reforms against the interests of farmers, demanding a halt to meters to agriculture connections.

Alleging irregularities in the enrolment of voters in graduate MLC elections, he said the Left parties will not remain silent on registration of ineligible persons as voters. From village and ward volunteers to IAS officers, government staff were involved in the enrolment of ineligible persons as voters, he alleged. Criticising YSRCP, BJP and TDP fielding candidates for graduate and teachers MLC seats, he said this was only to spoil the chances of Left parties' candidates who all these years have been winning the elections. The CPM leader demanded the Election Commission to probe the enrolment of fake voters and take steps to delete them from the voter list.

He also demanded the TTD management to concede the demands of TTD forest workers who have been agitating for two years for regularisation of service.

CPM state secretariat member Moolam Ramesh, district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraj were present.