Tirupati: Demand to ban RGV’s movie ‘Vyuham’

Tirupati : Telugu Yuvatha demanded total ban on Ram Gopal Varma’s (RGV) upcoming movie ‘Vyuham’. Addressing the media here on Friday, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu criticised that though the society had expelled Varma long back, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy relied on him for the movie. The society will be spoiled by seeing his movies, he added.

Ravi Naidu said that the movie reportedly intends to provoke the fans of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan by insulting the leaders’ self-respect. He warned that both TDP and JSP will not take any responsibility if any untoward incidents happen before the theatres that screen Vyuham movie and cautioned the distributors and theatre managements to think twice before screening the movie.

He further demanded that the Election Commission should take action about screening this movie, which may impact of Jana Sena’s chances of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections. ‘While the Censor Board rejected to give certification to the movie, Varma made an appeal to Mumbai Censor Board. This movie should be banned from showing on YouTube and other social media platforms,’ Ravi Naidu felt.

Telugu Yuvatha parliamentary constituency president Krishna Yadav, State spokesman Perumal Madhu Babu, State secretary RP Srinivasulu and others, who spoke on the occasion, warned of dire consequences if the movie makes any adverse comments or scenes on TDP or its chief N Chandrababu Naidu. They felt that Censor Board should not give permission to the movie under any circumstances. Varma has been ruining the good fame the Telugu film industry is having, they added.

Telugu Yuvatha leaders Srinivasa Yadav, Sriram Bobby, Dilip Royal, Lokesh Royal, Santhosh and others were present at the press meet.