Tirupati: Devotee receives porn site link in SVBC channel, TTD to take strict action

The porn site link appeared in the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel has caused a stir. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Jawahar Reddy have ordered an inquiry into the management of SVBC employees. A devotee e-mailed him about the 'Shatamana Bhavati' program and an SVBC employee sent him a link of porn site. The devotee then complained to the TTD chairman, EO, about the incident.

Meanwhile, vigilance, cybercrime and EDP officials carried out inspections at the SVBC office. Along with the officer who sent the porn site video five other employees who were watching pornographic sites, another 25 staff members who were watching other videos without performing duties were identified. The SVBC mechanism is preparing to take action against those responsible.

It is learnt that a video of obscene related to an official who runs the channel in the past has come to light and now the porn links have appeared on the channel where the devotional songs should be aired. Seeing this, the devotees have expressed anguish over it. TDD officials are yet to respond to the matter. Full details are yet to be known