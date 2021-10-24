Tirupati: 'Dharma Patham' to give impetus to ancient temple-centric culture

Tirupati: As part of reviving the ancient temple-centric culture, 'Dharma Patham' programme initiated by the Endowments department was held at the famous Srikalahasti temple on Saturday. Under the programme, the department planned to conduct training camps in yoga and Ayurveda health with an aim to give importance to traditional art, culture and health programmes that used to be conducted by temples in the past.

As such, the temples will have to organise cultural programmes regularly and conduct training camps in yoga and health. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched this initiative recently in Vijayawada. While the programme was being conducted in all major temples initially, it will be expanded to all endowment temples soon. Accordingly, it was organised at Srikalahasti temple under the auspices of Surya Yoga Foundation, said the Executive Officer D Peddiraju. He inaugurated the programme and said that steps were taken to organise art and cultural programmes in the temple and Ayurveda and yoga practice will be made available for devotees.

Yoga teachers and students from across the district took part in the programme held for almost four hours and practiced Surya Namaskaras and Yoga asans. Lugendra Pillai of Surya Yoga Foundation led the programme which received applause from the audiences. Cultural programmes like Kolatam, Bhajans, Bharata Natyam and devotional songs were also performed on the occasion.

Noted Ayurveda doctor from Hyderabad Dr K Purna Rajeswari explained the salient features of Ayurveda with which people can live healthy and happily. About 80 varieties of Ayurveda plants were displayed and 'Nadi Pariksha' was done on more than 100 people. Dharma Patham mentor Dr K Manikyeswara Rao and others took part.