Tirupati district gears up to conduct ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’

Tirupati:Tirupati district administration is gearing up for the successful conduct of Swachhata Hi Seva, a nationwide cleanliness programme, to be held from September 14 to October 1. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad who held a video conference with the district collectors urged them to create more awareness among the people to observe the programme in all villages and towns.

He wanted the officials to conduct a rally, marathon and meeting to motivate people to participate in more numbers in the cleanliness drive. He stated that the fortnight long Swachhata Hi Seva will be on theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata - Samskar Swatchhata.’

He wanted the mandal officials to take up cleaning of all the water bodies like tanks, ponds, drains and roads. Later, Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the MPDOs along with mandal officials should take steps for mobilising the people for Sramadhan (voluntary service) in the Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

The Collector said all the routes including national, State highways should be covered and all the waste debris dumped on the road side should be cleared. In villages also, roads and drains should be cleaned up.

He also wanted the officials to utilise the occasion for planting saplings at all places like schools, offices, tank bunds and open areas in rural, urban areas and towns. DLDO Suseela Devi, Deputy CEO Adisesha Reddy and others were present.