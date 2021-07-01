Tirupati: Doctors up in arms against GO64

Tirupati: The State Government's decision to delegate certain powers in the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare to Joint Collectors has not gone well with the doctors' fraternity.

Various unions of doctors like the Government Doctors' Association (GDA), AP Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (APNA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA) are strongly opposing the GO MS No 64, dated June 21, 2021 and protested against it by wearing black badges by boycotting Doctor's day celebrations on Thursday.

The doctors say that empowering the Joint Collectors (village, ward secretariats and development) with service matters and empowering the Joint Collector to monitor and review the daily activities of Superintendents who are of additional director cadres will affect the day-to-day functions of technically qualified DM&HOs and DCHS in the districts. Also, entrusting the service matters and day-to-day technically monitored functions of DM&HO and DCHS to JCs is being objected to by the doctors.

Making JCs as reporting authorities for all annual confidential reports of sub-district level officers of health will make the role of district medical officers redundant. They argue that DM&HOs and DCHS will know the problems of doctors and technical issues better and can take decisions accordingly. Some senior doctors have commented that in several districts revenue officials have been involved in decisions on patients' oxygen requirements, Remdesivir injections and instructing the doctors to follow their orders.

The doctors are questioning the very intention of GO No.64 which does not exist anywhere in the country.

They suggest that an advisory committee with senior doctors be appointed to take decisions on various matters. Chairman of Chittoor District JAC Dr Paul Ravi Kumar told The Hans India that their united fight will continue till the controversial GO is withdrawn. At a time when the doctors have been extending Covid services putting their own lives at risk, such GOs are creating additional mental agony for them. Various associations have come together and formed state and district-wise JACs to fight against the GO. After deliberating in detail through a virtual meeting they have chalked out an action plan to bring pressure on the government. Accordingly, the doctors are wearing black badges on July 1 and 2 which will be followed by lunch hour demonstrations during the next two days. On July 5 and 6 they will stop sending any reports to the government and from July 7 onwards the doctors want to stop all work until their demand is heard by the government. Convenor of APGDA Dr D Jayadheer wrote a letter to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that the GO has created a lot of uproar among the doctors' community and mentioned various objections.

