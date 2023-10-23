Live
- In difficult phase of int'l politics, G20 Summit was bit plus: Jaishankar
- PL Stock Report: Jindal Stainless (JDSL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Strong volume led performance - BUY
- Fodder shortage hits Anantapur farmers
- PL Stock Report: Voltas (VOLT IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Margins contracted, focus on RAC market share - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: JSW Steel (JSTL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Higher coking coal prices to haunt in 4Q - BUY
- Housing colonies yet to have infrastructure
- Kuppam: Ex-Cong MP slams PM for ‘supporting’ Israel
- CPI, CPM condemn CM’s remarks on oppn, media
- Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran
- iPhone may get AI features with iOS 18; Find details
Just In
Tirupati: Dr Bindu Menon Foundation completes 10 years of service
In a significant milestone, Dr Bindu Menon Foundation on Sunday celebrated a decade of unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders.
Tirupati: In a significant milestone, Dr Bindu Menon Foundation on Sunday celebrated a decade of unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders. Founded on August 26, 2013, with KMR Nambiar as its Chairman and Dr Bindu Menon as the secretary, the foundation has reached its 10-year mark with a remarkable track record of raising awareness, providing medical support and empowering those grappling with neurological challenges like Stroke, Epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.
The foundation’s flagship initiative, ‘Neurology on Wheels,’ is a pioneering programme that brings medical services and education to underserved communities, having covered 46 villages and screened 12,000 individuals, leading to the detection of numerous cases of hypertension, diabetes, stroke, and epilepsy.
Their extensive awareness programmes have reached over 35,000 people, educating them about neurological disorders and prevention. Dr Bindu Menon Foundation provides free treatment and medication for epilepsy and stroke patients.