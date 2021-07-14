Top
Tirupati: Essentials distributed to sanitary workers

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy distributing essentials to sanitary workers at a function organised by Dr YSR Praja Prasthanam Seva Trust at Tirumala on Tuesday
Tirupati: Dr YSR Praja Prasthanam Seva Trust on Tuesday organised a function in connection with Dr YSR birth anniversary at the Trust office at Gandhi Road here.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who attend the function has paid rich tributes to Dr YSR and garlanded his portrait on the occasion. He has distributed essential commodities to 140 frontline sanitary workers of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and Padmavathi Puram panchayat.

Speaking on this occasion, he appreciated the services being rendered by the trust for providing essential commodities to needy persons.

Dr P C Rayulu, chairman of the Trust, who spoke on this occasion said that Dr YSR was a role model in rendering services to the deprived sections and extending welfare schemes to all sections. His son Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been following the footsteps of his father and late Chief Minister YSR, Rayulu said.

