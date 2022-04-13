Tirupati: EV charging infra to get an impetus

Tirupati: Giving a big boost to the electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem across the country, the Union ministry of power has sanctioned 68 such stations for Tirupati. The country has been passing through a transition towards e-mobility and the governments are promoting e-vehicles in a big way. To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure becomes necessary.

The government has an ambitious target of achieving 30 per cent increase in sales of electric vehicles by the year 2030 for which a sufficient EV charging infrastructure has to be created. As such, the guidelines to accelerate the e-mobility transition in the country were revised in January 2022 with an objective of enabling faster adoption of electric vehicles by ensuring safe and affordable charging infrastructure.

Accordingly, a phase-wise installation was envisaged for charging infrastructure and under phase one, all mega cities and important highways may be taken up for coverage. However, under phase two of 'faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles' (FAME) scheme, the ministry of heavy industries has sanctioned 2,877 public EV charging stations in 68 cities and 1,576 EV charging stations on 16 highways and nine expressways.