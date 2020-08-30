Tirupati: Ex-MLA Sugunamma tests positive

Tirupati: Former MLA M Sugunamma, who represented from Tirupati constituency, was tested positive for Covid-19. She has been admitted in Apollo hospital in Chennai for treatment. In a statement, her family members said that she was doing well and no need to worry.

TDP district general secretary and former TUDA chairman G Narasimha Yadav was also tested positive for coronavirus along with some of his family members. It was learnt that he decided to be under home isolation, as they do not have much symptoms. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also enquired about the health of both Sugunamma and Narasimha Yadav. He called them over phone in Sunday evening and wished their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the Covid cases have crossed 36,000 mark in the district with about 26,000 patients have been already cured. The death toll has crossed 400 which was the highest among all other districts in the state.

Tirupati urban and rural together have been nearing 18,000 cases so far of the total district total. The death toll in these two mandals itself was also the highest with nearly 175 deaths. August month itself witnessed about 24,000 cases and 285 deaths with the remaining cases and deaths were reported in first four months.