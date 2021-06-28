Tirupati: Fake currency circulating gang held

Tirupati: KVB Puram police under Puttur Circle limits on Monday arrested a 3-member fake currency circulating gang and seized Rs 1.5 lakh worth counterfeit notes from their possession.

According to CI Sunil Kumar, a complaint was received from a farmer of Kottur village under KVB Puram mandal that somebody gave fake currency notes after purchasing goats from him.

Based on a complaint, a team of KVB Puram police started investigation and nabbed three persons including a woman and seized Rs 1.5 lakh fake notes and a printer from them.

The three were identified as Shaik Ayub,30, his wife Parkath Bee,24 and an auto driver Abdul Shameer,50 and all three belong to Chennai. The gang has been circulating fake currency in Tamil Nadu border towns and villages. A case has been registered.