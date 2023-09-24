Tirupati: Ferrying of passengers by RTC dips on Garuda Seva day

Tirupati: There is a steep fall in the number of passengers ferried by the state run-APSRTC on Garuda Seva day this year for Brahmotsavams compared to last year despite the increase in the number of trips operated. The average number of passengers per trip also dipped this year compared to last year.



A glance at the details of passengers transported this year from 00 hours to 19 hours (7 pm) on Garuda Seva day held in Tirumala on Friday revealed that the RTC operated 3,698 trips ferrying 91,336 passengers up and down, recording an average of 23 passengers per trip while last year (Garuda Seva on 1-10-2022), the RTC operated 3,637 trips and ferried 1,31,314 passengers up and down.

In other words, there is a fall of 39,978 passengers and 11 per cent less in the average number of passengers per trip which is indeed a big dent. The number of passengers transported from Tirupati to Tirumala (Up) was 62,625 this year against 89,923 last year and the average number of passengers was only 33 against 55 last year. Interestingly, the number of trips are more or less the same with 1,904 this year and 1,849 last year. Regarding the transport of passengers from Tirumala to Tirupati on Garuda Seva day (up to 7 pm) this year was 28,711 passengers and 1,794 trips against 41,391 pilgrims and 1,788 trips last year. The average number of passengers per trip was just 16 this year against 23 last year indicating that in all aspects it was less than last year.

A senior RTC official said that it was a normal phenomenon whenever there were two Brahmotsavams in a year due to Adhiksamasam in which the first one Salakatla Brahmotsavams will attract about 40,000-50,000 passengers less. The rush will be more for Navarathri Brahmotsavams due to the Utsavams coinciding with Navarathri holidays, explained.

In fact, the RTC made arrangements for operating 410 buses with total 5,456 trips to ferry 2.2 lakh pilgrims.

However, there is an all-round appreciation for RTC for its elaborate arrangements resulting in the smooth travel for pilgrims without any waiting anywhere at the bus stations operating Tirumala buses.

The pilgrims were also all praise for the temple management TTD for arrangements including basic facilities, food and darshan of the deity on Garuda Vahanam during procession in Mada street. Many said that Garuda Vahanam was halted in many places during the procession and was turned in various directions for the pilgrims sitting in the galleries to have a good view of the deity atop Garuda also offering Harathi to the deity thanks to the temple management making the Garuda Seva cherishable.