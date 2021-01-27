Tirupati: First ever 'At Home' by TTD EO wins accolades

Tirupati: The first-ever 'At Home' event launched by TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday evening won the accolades from city elite.



The who's who of temple city graced the event hosted by TTD EO at his bungalow here. Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy and Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy were among the prominent persons who participated in this unique event.

Municipal Commissioner Girisha, RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, yop brass from RTC, Railways, zoo authorities, bankers, airport, BSNL, IIT, universities, media, archakas of Tirumala temple and Tiruchanoor and various departments also made their presence.

The event started with national anthem followed by melodious tune Vaishnava Janato...from the flute played by SV College of Music and Dance faculty Dr Anantakrishna.

The band party played some popular notes Annamacharya Sankeertans. TTD EO along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs P Basanth Kumar, Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti met all the invitees and hosted a hi tea party.

The event concluded with national anthem. All the invitees expressed immense pleasure over the arrangements at the first-of-its-kind event.