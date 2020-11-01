Tirupati: Former MP Chinta Mohan paid rich floral tributes to ex-PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Tirupati: Former MP Chinta Mohan paid rich floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary here on Saturday. On the occasion, he recalled the contribution of the great leader for the country.

He said that Indira was instrumental in increasing food production in the country through the green revolution. With her decision of nationalisation of banks, she facilitated the poor to get loans at lower interest rates.

Through the 20-point programme she laid foundation for the economic upliftment of poorer sections. It was Indira who laid the foundation stone for Kalyani dam which provides drinking water to Tirupati, he stated.