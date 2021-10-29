Tirupati: Free medical camp for police families

Tirupati: As part of Police Commemoration Week, the police department organised free medical camp for family members of police at AR Police Grounds on Thursday.

Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu, ASP Supraja and other officers including the police personnel and their family members got examined by the doctors.

Medical specialists of various sections including general medicine, nephrology, gynecology, ENT, psychology and dental care were conducted medical tests for required persons and also provided medicines free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Venkata Appala Naidu stressed on the healthcare of police personnel, who were discharging their duties even at odd situations like standing long hours during VIP visits, round the clock work with mental pressure and wanted them to take proper rest along with healthy food habits.

"If we are healthy then we can discharge our duties effectively and sincerely," he stated and sought the personnel to make use of facilities provided at Police Hospital at Police Quarters in Kummarathopu.

Police Unit Doctor Kavitha, DSPs Chandrasekhar(SB), Nandakishore (AR) and others were present.