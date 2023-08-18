Tirupati: Gangamma temple reconstruction works progress at a brisk pace

Tirupati : The second phase of the Thatayyagunta Gangamma temple reconstruction works are going on brisk pace.

Mukha Mandapam and construction of sub-temples are taken up in the second phase while reconstruction of Garbagruha, the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine completed in the first phase.

The second phase works are scheduled to be completed in November this year, according to temple executive officer Munikrishnaiah. Speaking to The Hans India, the EO said the Nataraja Constructions, which is executing the second phase of works, engaged the sculptors for sculpting the required statues, ornamental pillars and dressed stone slabs required in the reconstruction of the shrine and bring them by road from there to Tirupati.

The total cost of the works including first and second phase is Rs 12 crore in which TTD provided Rs 4 crore and remaining by the endowments department, he said and added that the Prakaram (compound wall) works will be taken up with the donations from the devotees.

It may be noted that in the first phase the Garbhalaya works are completed in May this year and the temple was thrown open to the public in May on the occasion of annual Jathara.

The second phace works also included construction of Kala Bhairava temple, Pothuraju temple and other sub-temples. In this connection, the EO said City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was responsible for the reconstruction of 1,000-year-old temple and getting funds from the TTD and Endowments department for the reconstruction, replacing the old one with a spacious and beautiful temple reflecting our rich heritage and temple art. Meanwhile City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha inspected the works for speedy completion.