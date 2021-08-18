Tirupati: Garuda Varadhi gets its official name as 'Srinivasa Sethu'

Tirupati: The prestigious elevated corridor being built in the pilgrim city gets its official name as 'Srinivasa Sethu'. The Municipal Coporation council in its meeting held here on Tuesday has passed a resolution to this effect. The corridor connecting Tiruchanur to Kapila Theertham in the city is expected to decongest Tirupati city and was till now being called as 'Garuda Varadhi'.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who attended the meeting as a special invitee has mentioned that as the name Garuda Varadhi was not apt for the flyover and there was widespread opinion that vehicles should not be moved on Lord Maha Vishnu's vehicle mount Garuda and hence the new name.

The Council meet was chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha and passed various resolutions. It congratulated the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials and workers, as it became the first city in South India to bag 'water plus' certification as part of Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Corporation has decided to host national Kabaddi competitions as part of encouraging rural sports and the winners will get Rs 1 lakh from Smart City, said the Commissioner and Smart City MD PS Girisha.

It was also decided to install a new statue of Mahatma Gandhi in sitting posture replacing the existing statue which is in standing posture at the same place. The circle will be developed with fountains, greenery and lighting. The roads will be widened from Group theatres to TUDA office and Jayashaym theatre road to Tirumala road.

Anna Canteen buildings which are not in use will be hired out on 11 months rental basis. The corporation building besides East police station will be removed to build a new shopping complex. Niranjan Rao and Dileep have been appointed as Corporation lawyers in AP High Court.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy mentioned in the meeting that the road repair works have to be taken up in Autonagar area while another Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana said municipal lands should be safeguarded from panchayats. Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintending Engineer Mohan, Health officer Dr Hari Krishna, corporators and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, the change of name of the flyover seems to have snowballed into a controversy. Congress leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy criticised the unilateral decision of the Corporation. He pointed out that the TTD has to provide Rs 450 crore out of the estimated Rs 684 crore for the flyover while the corporation has to bear only remaining Rs 234 crore. The Corporation should have taken the opinion of TTD Trust Board in naming the flyover as it has to allocate the major share of funds. It should have invited the opinions of Srivari devotees too, the Congress leader said.

However, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticised the comments by Opposition parties even after naming the project after the Lord. It is nothing but their ignorance, he opined.