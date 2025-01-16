Tirupati: Goda Parinayam enthrals devotees

Tirupati: TTD performed Goda Parinayam in Parade Grounds behind TTD Ad-ministrative building in Tirupati on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, the deities of Andal Sri Goda Drvi and Sri Krishna Swamy, fine-ly decked in dazzling jewels and bright silks were brought and seated on a special platform on the stage. Priests performed Kalyanam in a colourful manner by chanting Vedic hymns.

The marriage was observed with utmost devotion and grandeur with a series of events including Punyahavachanam, Ankurarpanam, Kankanadharana, Sankalpam, Mangalya Dharanam, Naivedyam and Mangala Harati performed.

The spiritual fervour of the programme enhanced with the rendition of Annamacharya Sankeertans and Goda Parinayam dance ballet per-formed by the students of SV College of Music and Dance of TTD.

TTD Trust Board member Bhanuprakash Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, Tirumala temple DyEO Lokanatham, SVMD Principal Dr Uma Mud-dubala and others were present.