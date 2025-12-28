‘Jana Nayagan’ audio launch turns into a historic fan festival in Malaysia

Thalapathy Vijay’s unparalleled stardom once again came to the forefront as an overwhelming crowd gathered for the grand audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan in Malaysia. Widely regarded as the numerouno star of the Tamil film industry, Vijay continues to command unmatched loyalty, not just in Tamil Nadu but across the global Tamil diaspora.

The scale of Vijay’s popularity was evident at the massive event held in Kuala Lumpur, where more than 80,000 fans reportedly assembled to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Tamil audiences from across Malaysia turned up in extraordinary numbers, transforming the audio launch into one of the biggest entertainment events ever hosted in the region. The atmosphere was electric as chants, cheers, and celebrations filled the venue, with Vijay firmly positioned as the central attraction.

Images and videos of Vijay soaking in the love and admiration of thousands of fans have since gone viral on social media, further underlining his massive international fan following. Fans were seen waving banners, chanting slogans, and capturing the memorable moment on their phones, making the event a visual spectacle.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the event is the growing speculation that Jana Nayagan could be Vijay’s final film before he fully shifts focus to his political ambitions. This possibility has significantly heightened anticipation among fans, making the audio launch not just a promotional event, but an emotional milestone for his admirers.