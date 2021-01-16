Tirupati: Gopuja celebrated grandly in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Gopuja was celebrated amidst religious fervour and gaiety in the pilgrim city on Friday. Following the age-old practice, TTD performed Gopuja at its Gosala on the occasion of Kanuma panduga, the third and last day of Sankranti festival.

The entire sprawling premises were decked with colourful flowers and pandals while the bovines were all finely decorated in tune with the celebration giving a touch of festive look to the Gosala set by TTD to promote indigenous (Desi) species of cows.

Earlier in the day in the temple complex, Lord Sri Krishna Swamy was rendered special Abhishekam and offered pujas. The spouse of TTD Trust Board Chairman Swarnalatha participated in Gopuja and Gobbamma Puja held at Goshala.

The TTD Dasa Sahitya Project artistes presented keertans and kolatams which added colour and devotional fervour to the event.

Assistant Director Suman Kumar, Farm Manager Sri Murali, Superintendent Narendra were also present. At ISKCON's Lotus temple, Gopuja was organised in a grand manner attracting good number of devotees for the worship of cows held in the centre.

City based cultural association Rayalaseema Ranga Sthali functionaries including president K N Raja, secretary G Gopinath Reddy organised Gopuja in Konka street amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Veda pandits in which the residents from the area joined.