Tirupati: Gopuja performed

Tirupati: Kanuma festival witnessed grand celebration of Gopuja Mahotsavam at SV Gosala of TTD in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Special pujas were performed to Sri Venugopala Swamy in the temple, the cultural events began with Venu Ganam followed by Gobbemma Puja, Go-Gaja-Vrishabha-Aswa pujas on the auspicious occasion.

Dasa Sahitya, Annamacharya, HDPP artistes presented Bhajans, Kola-tams, Sankeertans.

The entire premises donned colourful look with festoons and pandals, flower decorations matching the festival. Later, Prasadam distributed to devotees.

TTD Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, officials and large number of devotees participated in this programme.