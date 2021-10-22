Tirupati: 'Govt should provide health, education to all for free'

Tirupati: The principal advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam felt that the governments should take the responsibility of providing free health and education to all people. The Scandinavian countries have set an example in the education sector. He addressed a seminar on education, health and agriculture sectors organised by AP Committee of Janachaitanya Vedika at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he opined that both Central and state governments should give top priority to key sectors like education, health and agriculture. The present state government has initiated revolutionary changes in the health sector by taking steps to establish 16 new medical colleges and 16 nursing colleges, YSR village clinics, strengthening 104, 108 services and Aarogyasri.

Ajeya Kallam stated that for the permanent solution to the water problem in Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts, there is a need to build a reservoir at Bollepalli in Guntur district. Farmers should not sow crops like sugarcane which need more water.

AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said that the gross enrolment ratio (GER) stood at 50 per cent while it is 27 in India and 32 in AP. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to increase the GER to 70 per cent and took various steps in that direction. Further, steps were on to increase the boys and girls ratio in higher education from the current 1000:860.

He said that the state government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for higher education and will conduct a survey this year itself to know how far it is benefitting. A comprehensive household survey on education to know the ground realities in the sector will be conducted from November 1 in the state which is the first-of-its-kind in the country and will become a game changer. Based on the survey results, the government wants to take concrete steps to develop the education sector.

Prof Reddy said that a community development board will be set up soon to ensure the working of educational institutions and society together.

Janachaitanya Vedika state president V Lakshman Reddy, SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof D Jamuna, S V University vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma, Rayalaseema intellectual forum convenor M Purushotham Reddy, Tirupati Mayor Dr B Sirisha and others also spoke on their respective fields.

SV Veterinary University V-C Prof Padmanabha Reddy, registrar Prof Ravi, SPMVV registrar Prof DM Mamatha, SVU registrar Prof OMd Hussain and others also took part.