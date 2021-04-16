Tirupati: Gurumoorthy seeks people's support

Tirupati: YSRCP MP candidate Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy appealed to the electorate of Tirupati parliamentary constituency to vote for 'Fan' symbol and give him a thumping majority in the bypoll. Speaking to the media at the press club here on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given an opportunity to contest in the byelection and urged support and cooperation from everyone.

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has chosen a common man for Tirupati bypoll considering better service he can do to the constituency. Stating Gurumoorthy was a resident of Tirupati, he urged the electorate to support the MP candidate, who belongs to a poor family.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the Chief Minister has chosen Gurumoorthy to represent the people of Tirupati in Parliament and it clearly shows his commitment to give importance to poor people in political space. MLC Duvvada Srinivasulu and MP Gorantla Madhav were also present.