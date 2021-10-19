Tirupati: High tension prevails as TDP protests against power tariff hike

Tirupati: The protest by the TDP at Renigunta against the power tariff hike has led to tension when the ruling YSRCP cadres tried to obstruct it.

Party's Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency president G Narasimha Yadav and Srikalahasti constituency TDP in-charge B Sudheer Reddy led a protest rally in Renigunta opposing the power tariff hike on Tuesday.

YSRCP leader and Renigunta sarpanch Nagesh, deputy sarpanch Sujatha and other cadres tried to stall the rally. Heated arguments took place between the two parties and led to stone pelting by both sides. The TDP leaders alleged that they were beaten up with chappals and brooms by the YSRCP leaders.

Police sleuths were alerted as the incident took place near the police station. They entered the scene and dispersed both the groups. While the TDP leaders were leaving in a car after the rally, the YSRCP leaders have reportedly pelted stones again on their vehicles and the glasses of the cars were damaged. Protesting this attitude and the poor response of police, the TDP leaders staged a dharna before the urban SP office in Tirupati on Tuesday night. Along with Narasimha Yadav and Sudheer Reddy, TDP Tirupati segment in-charge M Sugunamma, Chittoor Parliament in-charge Pulivarthy Nani, Chakrala Usha, corporator R C Muni Krishna, P Sridhar Varma and other leaders participated in the dharna.

The leaders alleged the role of police in the attacks against the TDP leaders across the State. They raised slogans against the government and the YSRCP leaders.

After submitting a representation to the ASP, the leaders were sent away from the urban SP office. Police escort was provided at the residence of former MLA M Sugunamma.

Later, Sugunamma said that the law and order situation in the State has completely deteriorated and the Governor should take immediate steps to protect the democracy. She condemned the attacks on the party head office, party official spokesperson Pattabhi's residence and other leaders in Renigunta. Police have become silent spectators when the attacks had taken place, she alleged.