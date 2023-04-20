Tirupati: Iftar parties enrich religious tolerance, says Collector Venkataraman Reddy

Tirupati: The district minority welfare department organised Iftar party on Wednesday in which Collector K Venkataraman Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy and others participated. The dignitaries have congratulated Muslims on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Iftar parties enrich the brotherhood and religious tolerance among people. He wished all the best for all people of Muslim community with the blessings of Allah.

MLA Bhumana has invited all Muslims to the forthcoming Ganga Jatara. He said that Mohammad Prophet was an icon of peace and Islam promotes peace. MP Gurumoorthy, MLC Cipai Subramanyam and Mayor Dr Sirisha also spoke on the occasion. District Revenue officer M Srinivasa Rao, District minority officer Chinna Reddy, members of Wakf board and others attended the party.