Tirupati: IIIT Sri City hosts workshop on 'Advances in Deep learning'

Tirupati: The 5-day workshop on 'Advances in deep learning and applications' being organised by IIIT Sri City in collaboration with the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India, has begun on Monday. It covers from the basics to advancements in deep learning and its applications in various domains.

The workshop is organised for the research students, faculties and educators and technologists to gain insight and information that would remain effective in their respective fields. Presiding over the inaugural function, Dr G Kannabiran, Director of IIIT Sri City spoke about how new initiatives such as BTech specialisation and MTech Programme in AI & Machine Learning have led to producing skilled manpower to the industry.

The workshop has brought together 37 eminent speakers from diverse fields and around 120 participants from around the world took part.

Chairman, Board of Governors of IIIT Sri City Balasubramaniam highlighted that countries around the world were investing hugely on AI related technologies including deep learning due to importance in business, organisations and institutions.

Dr Manish Gupta, Director Google Research India inaugurated the workshop and highlighted the importance of deep learning technologies in diverse fields, especially the role in democratising information access, health care, and transliteration. Workshop coordinators, Dr Rakesh Kumar and Dr Arun also took part.