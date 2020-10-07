Tirupati: Intelligence officials inspect dog squad units

Tirupati: AP intelligence security wing (ISWI) senior officials from Vijayawad inspected the Tirupati Urban police dog squad units as part of annual inspection. During their inspection, they have examined the techniques of dogs in finding bombs, narcotics and security checks. In this connection, a veterinary doctor examined all the dogs. During Brahmotsavams and VIP visits, urban police dog squad plays a key role in security checks for finding contraband and suspected persons. A total of 21 police dogs are working in urban police unit. Following the annual inspection, intelligence security wing officials interacted with dog trainers as well as armed reserve DSP Nanda Kishore at Tirupati AR parade grounds. On Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy's instructions, local police provided required information to ISWI officials over dog squad functioning.

