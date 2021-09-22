Tirupati: IOC donates medical kits worth Rs 25 lakh to Ruia hospital

Tirupati: The Telangana and AP state office (TAPSO), Hyderabad of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd has donated Rs 25 lakh worth medical kits to Ruia Hospital here on Tuesday. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy participated in the programme and handed over the material to hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP commended the generosity of IOL (TAPSO) in donating the useful medical kits to the hospital. IOC in association with 'Connect to Andhra' has contributed the Covid kits under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. He also praised Ruia doctors for their efforts in saving many lives during the pandemic.

IOC CEO Koteswaramma said that the MP has asked them to help the Ruia hospital following which they contributed the kits.

These kits include 3,926 N-95 masks, 6,210 PPE kits, 4,015 gloves, 3,808 sanitisers of 500 ml quantity each and 3,808 sanitisers of 100 ml. IOC GM Swaminathan, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Hospital working committee Chairman B Chandrasekhar, RMO Dr EB Devi also took part.